Area youth participate in NC Fair’s Little Miss, Mister and Pre-Teen pageants
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Wednesday, July 14, 2021 — The Nelson County Fair Little Miss and Mr. contest was held Wednesday evening. This contest was open to any child ages 5-8 as long as they were a Kentucky resident, The results were:
Winners:
Lilly and Levi Gulley, children of Michelle and Dustin Gulley of Alexandra.
1st runner ups:
Charlee Rae Russell, daughter of Josh and Casey Russell of Greensburg and Caleb Thomas Tucker, son Jordan and Ann-Michael Tucker of Greensburg.
2nd runner ups:
Evelyn Shea Durrett, daughter of Tanner Durrett and Lauren Moss of Greensburg and Preston Klein Atwood of Summersville.
Following the Little Miss and Mr. Contest was the Miss Pre-Teen Pageant. This was also an open pageant for the young ladies from Kentucky.
MISS PRE-TEEN PAGEANT
Winner:
Karsyn Maely Smith, daughter of Kirby and Andrea Smith of Campbellsville.
1st runner up:
Audrey Claire Wilson, daughter of Daniel and Heather Wilson of Jamestown.
2nd runner up:
Madilynn Crittenden, daughter of Brian and Tara Crittenden of Franklin.
