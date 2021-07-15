Posted by admin

Area youth participate in NC Fair’s Little Miss, Mister and Pre-Teen pageants

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 — The Nelson County Fair Little Miss and Mr. contest was held Wednesday evening. This contest was open to any child ages 5-8 as long as they were a Kentucky resident, The results were:

Winners:

Lilly and Levi Gulley, children of Michelle and Dustin Gulley of Alexandra.

1st runner ups:

Charlee Rae Russell, daughter of Josh and Casey Russell of Greensburg and Caleb Thomas Tucker, son Jordan and Ann-Michael Tucker of Greensburg.

2nd runner ups:

Evelyn Shea Durrett, daughter of Tanner Durrett and Lauren Moss of Greensburg and Preston Klein Atwood of Summersville.

Following the Little Miss and Mr. Contest was the Miss Pre-Teen Pageant. This was also an open pageant for the young ladies from Kentucky.

MISS PRE-TEEN PAGEANT

Winner:

Karsyn Maely Smith, daughter of Kirby and Andrea Smith of Campbellsville.

1st runner up:

Audrey Claire Wilson, daughter of Daniel and Heather Wilson of Jamestown.

2nd runner up:

Madilynn Crittenden, daughter of Brian and Tara Crittenden of Franklin.

