Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Amanda Jean English, 27, Bardstown, careless driving; improper registration plate; no registration receipt (2 counts); no registration plates; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.

Booked at 2:24 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Patrick Lee Johnson, 41, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Scott Simmons, 35, Springfield, sexual abuse, third-degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

