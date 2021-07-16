Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, July 15, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Robert Andrew Wathen, 49, New Haven, wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; disregarding stop sign; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to or improper signal; rear license not illuminated. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:49 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Anthony McDonald, 29, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Jessica Dawn Judd, 44, Bardstown, escape, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Timothy Ryan Merriman, 29, New Haven, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 5:05 p.m. by the Bardstown Police Department.

