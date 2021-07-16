Posted by admin

Obituary: Terry Lynn Cruse, 63, Hodgenville

Terry Lynn Cruse, 63, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 6, 1957, in Hart County to the late John B. and Margaret Salsman Cruse. He graduated from Larue County High School in 1976. He earned an Associate of Arts degree at Elizabethtown Community College, and graduated from the Kentucky Sheriff Academy at WKU. He was an elected president of his class, also graduated second in his class from the police academy at the Department of Criminal Justice Training at EKU. He was chief deputy sheriff from 1986 to 1999. He was the mayor of Hodgenville from 2006 to 2014. He received the Purple Heart, from the National Sheriffs Association for getting shot in the line of duty.

During his first year in office, he supervised and managed the reconstruction of Hodgenville Square and managed the construction and placement of the statue of young Abe Lincoln. He also oversaw the move of City Hall and the Police Department to the Civic Center, constructed a new water tower at the fairgrounds, updated the creek front park with water, new restrooms, playground equipment, and basketball court.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mayola Cruse Jeffries.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Hall Cruse of Hodgenville; one son, John Daniel ( Heather) Cruse of Hodgenville one brother, J.R. Jeffries; one brother-in-law, Bobbie Jeffries; three grandchildren, Carley June Cruse, Easton William Cruse, and Avia Lynn Cruse; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, in the Chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Terrance officiating. Burial is in the South Fork Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-