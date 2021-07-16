Posted by admin

Obituary: Franklin Roosevelt ‘Frank’ ‘Daddios’ Sanger Jr., 64, Cox’s Creek

Franklin Roosevelt “Frank” “Daddios” Sanger Jr., 64, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 2, 1957, in Cleveland to the late Frank R. Sr. and Phyllis Viccaro Sanger. He retired after 33 years from Ford Motor Company Truck Plant as a team leader and was a good Christian family man.

FRANKLIN ROOOSEVELT “FRANK” “DADDIOS” SANGER JR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kellie Jean Bunner Sanger.

He is survived by one daughter, Frannie (Jeremy Dones) Sanger of Bardstown; three sons, Frank (Kate) Sanger III of Bardstown, Fred Sanger of Cox’s Creek, and Flint Sanger of Delaware; two brothers, Leonard “Lenny” (Denise) Sanger of Florida and Kenneth “Kenny” (Rhonda) Sanger of Ohio; and four grandchildren, Frank Sanger IV, Ella Sanger, Breanna Cook, Jimmy Cook and Jonny Cook.

The family followed his wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation with a private family service at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-