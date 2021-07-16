Posted by admin

Obituary: Aaron Lawrence Hagan, 32, Louisville

Aaron Lawrence Hagan, 32, of Louisville, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Aug. 3, 1988, in Bardstown to Karen Hagan and James Tinker. He was an employee of Menards. He liked fishing and going to the lake, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Streible Hagan of Louisville; one daughter, Lea Hagan of Louisville; one son, Tristan Hagan of Louisville; his mother, Karen Hagan of Mount Washington; his father, James Tinker of Elizabethtown; one sister, Susan Allen of Mount Washington; three brothers, Michael Allen and Darrian Mason, both of Evansville, Ind., and Jaden Johnson of Mount Washington; his paternal grandmother, Carol Ann Smith of Elizabethtown; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

