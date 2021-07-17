Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, July 16, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Amanda Gayle Wimsatt, 38, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:28 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021.

Jeffery Wayne Proctor, 31, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. No bond listed. Booked at 6:53 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021.

Joshua William Wright, 31, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 7:53 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021.

Danmon Jarome Hobbs, 22, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 11:44 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

