Obituary: Sandy Newton, 60, Loretto

Sandy Newton, 60, of Loretto, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 21, 1960, in Marion County. She formerly worked as a nutritionist for the Loretto Motherhouse.

She was preceded in death by one son, Travis Newton; her parents, Leon and Kathleen Mattingly Hutchins; one brother, Joseph Ronnie “Groucho” Hutchins; one sister, infant Ann Sharon Hutchins; one nephew, Derrick Hutchins; and one sister-in-law, Pam Gootee Hutchins.

Survivors include one son, Jessie Newton of Louisville; three sisters, Donna Newton (Ricky) and Susan Newton (Dale), both of Loretto and Kim Gootee (Curtis Hazelwood) of Lebanon; three brothers, Timmy “Timbob” Hutchins and Tony Hutchins (Mary Kaye), both of Loretto and Keith Hutchins (Pam) of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Hutchins of Loretto; and four grandchildren, Tera, Kaylee, Lauren and Jackson.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Manton.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Rev. Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Timmy Hutchins, Keith Hutchins, Tony Hutchins, Jessie Newton and her nephews, Eric Newton, Joey Newton and Shawn Newton. Honorary Pallbearers are her nieces, Kristy Smith, Sherry Godesa, Kathy Jo Sims, Casey Gootee, Tonya Gootee, Erin Sherrell, Kathleen Brown, Amy Hutchins and her special friend, Haley Morgan.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

