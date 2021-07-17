Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Alice Johnson Nalley 75, New Haven

Mary Alice Johnson Nalley 75, of New Haven, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 16, 1946, in Bardstown to the late Anothny Earl and Margie Mae McCubbins Johnson. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

The family would like to say a special Thank You to Nelson County Hospice and Dr. Hugh Hall.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Marie Nalley; and two brothers, Tony Johnson and Paul Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, of 57 years, Henry ‘Junnie” Ivo Nalley of New Haven; six daughters, Cindy (Kevin Rogers) Edlin and Sue (Jimmy) Smallwood, both of New Haven, Connie (John) Baker of Sevierville, Tenn., Trina Judson of Washington, D.C., Kelly (Tony Graham) Smallwood of Bardstown and Makila (Shawn Coulter) Johnson; one son, Troy Dale (Ashley) Nalley of New Haven; four sisters, Cecilia (Ronnie) Bryan, Theresa (Ricky) Donahue, Maggie (Ricky) Jackson, and Annette Price; four brothers, Jessie (Patsy) Johnson, Randal (Aggie) Johnson, Bobby Johnson, and Sammy (Beth) Johnson; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Culvertown with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

