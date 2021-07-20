Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — July 17-18, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Aaliyah Rose Jewel, 22, Bloomfield, criminal mischief, third-degree; burglary, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 12:42 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles David Foster, 52, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $32,300 cash. Booked at 3:47 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jeremy Guy Gibson, 39, Boston, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 4:14 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Erick Wayne Pierce, 24, Loretto, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,500. Booked at 11:09 a.m., July 17, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Sunday, July 18, 2021

Joseph Michael Payne, 37, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Booked at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021.

-30-