Posted by admin

Obituary: Linda Chesser Brown, 69, Chaplin

Linda Chesser Brown, 69, of Chaplin, died at 9:00 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at her home. She was a native of Nelson County born Nov. 24, 1951, to the late Rollin and Mary Emma Foster Chesser. She was a member of the Chaplin Baptist Church, a 1970 graduate of Nelson County High School, a homemaker and a retired employee of the Nelson County Board of Education.

LINDA CHESSERE BROWN

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Malena Brown Washburn (Nov. 22, 2014); and one sister, Rosemary Boblitt (April 27, 2019).

Survivors include her husband, Roger Brown; one daughter, Michelle Coulter (David) of Chaplin; two sisters, Patricia Mars (Larry) of Arkansas and Denise Wilson (James “Bo”) of Versailles; two brothers, Mike Chesser of Bloomfield and Marty Chesser (Becky) of Glendale; her stepmother, Catherine Chesser of Bloomfield; four grandchildren, Dylan Coulter (Michaela), Megan Coulter, Courtney Collins and Trevor Collins; one stepgrandson, Ethan Coulter; one great-grandchild, Ariana Barnett and another expected in December; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Chevelle Coulter and Emmarie Coulter; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Millard Ledford officiating. Burial is in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-