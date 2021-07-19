Posted by admin

Obituary: Lucita Marie Dunn, 88, Bardstown

Lucita Marie Dunn, 88, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Landmark Rehabilitation Center in Bardstown. She was born July 17, 1932, in New Haven to the late Louis and Pauline Hagan Dunn. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. She was a great cook who was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Alberts Feltman and Helena Dunn; and two brothers, Louis L. Dunn, and Gene Dunn.

She is survived by one sister, Cecilia Haynes of Virginia; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; one cousin, Pat Murray (Marvin) Boone, and a dear friend, Susie Rapier, both of whom helped to care for her.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating with burial in the church Cemetery.

There will be private visitation for the family.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

