Higdon announces his intent to seek re-election to 14th District Senate seat

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, July 19, 2021 — Kentucky Sen. Jimmy Higdon announced Monday his intention to seek re-election as state senator representing Kentucky’s 14th senate district.

State Sen. Jimmy Higdon speaks during a session of the Kentucky General Assembly. Higdon represents the 14th state senate district, which represents Nelson,, Marion, Casey, Spencer and part of Jefferson County.

The 14th district includes Casey, Marion, Nelson, Spencer and a portion of Jefferson County.

“Since I came to the Senate in 2009, I have made it my focus to be your conservative voice in Frankfort,” Higdon said through a press release. “I’ve fought for pro-business policies that had our economy on an upward trajectory prior to COVID-19. We must continue to support our fellow citizens and bring Kentucky back to its full economic potential.”

Higdon was born and raised in Lebanon. He is a former small business owner of Higdon’s Foodtown IGA. He has been married to his wife, Jane, for 46 years. They have two children and three grandchildren.

“It is an honor of a lifetime to be your voice in Frankfort, supporting the Constitution, fighting for the unborn, and working to create an economic climate where all Kentuckians will want to live, work and raise their families,” said Sen. Higdon. “I have spent my life in service to others. I remain humbled by the trust you have placed in me. In the months ahead, I look forward to continue earning your vote and support.”

