Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, July 19, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Nichole Lynn Baum, 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $10,500. Booked at 12:56 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Gary Brent Weatherford, 48, New Haven, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 3:17 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

John Paul King, 31, New Haven, ,terroristic threatening, third-degree; menacing. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:28 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane David Helm, 28, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bail listed. Booked at 3:34 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitch Braden Kanatzer Jr., 43, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 4:17 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Crystal Jenine Harnish, 40, Bloomfield, contempt of court; promoting contraband, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 6:07 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021.

