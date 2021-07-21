Posted by admin

Fiscal court OKs projects that include paving roads, work at Dean Watts Park

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 — With the new fiscal year now underway, Nelson Fiscal Court magistrates have been preparing their road repair wish lists while awaiting state road repair funds.

MAGISTRATE JEFF LEAR

Magistrate Jeff Lear, who represents the county’s 4th District, submitted his paving list at Nelson Fiscal Court’s Tuesday meeting, and County Engineer Brad Spalding reviewed the list with the court.

The list includes sections of nine county roads that include:

North Charity Heights – 1,313 feet, from Abbey Ridge Road to the endd.

South Charity Heights – 2,134 feet, from Abbey Ridge Road to the end.

Samuels Church Road – 2,410 feet, from KY 245 to Samuels Loop.

Downs Lane – 846 feet, fromt KY 245 to Samuels Loop.

Chattanooga Court – 620 feet

Nashville Dirve – 740 feet, from Chattanooga Drive to the end.

Lancaster Lane – 810 feet, from Chattanooga Drive to the end.

Shannon Drive – 1,710 feet, the entire length.

Rossland Drive – 1,700 feet, the entire length.

LEACHATE LINE CONSTRUCTION BID. The court approved a bid of $1.3 million submitted by Aikens Excavating of Corbin for the construction of a line that will pump leachate from the landfill to the City of Bardstown’s sewer treatment plant.

The court approved the purchase of the needed piping earlier this month. The project should begin later this year.

DEAN WATTS PARK PAVING, SEALING. The court approved a project that will repave one of the parking areas at Dean Watts Park, and then seal and restripe the rest of the parking areas at the park.

The paving that’s now in place at the park is about 20 years old, Watts said, and most of it has held up well.

AMBULANCE BIDS SOUGHT. Due to the delays by manufacturers to provide a new chassis for remounting two ambulance boxes, Emergency Service Director Joe Prewitt asked the court to approve an advertisement to seek bids on a used, remount or demo ambulance. The court approved Prewitt’s request.

In other action, the court:

conducted a short public hearing in regard to the closure of a short section of Love Ridge Road. The court approved the request to close a small part of the road.



heard that the county road department had completed paving the gun range parking area off Quarry Lane.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next meets at 9 a.m. Aug. 3, 2021, in the second floor meeting room in the Old Courthouse on Court Square.

