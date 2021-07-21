Posted by admin

Obituary: Marvin Paul Boone, 90, Bardstown

Marvin Paul Boone, 90, of Bardstown, passed on to Eternal Life on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was born to Nicholas and Stella Boone May 29, 1931 at Trappist on a farm adjacent to Our Lady of Gethsemani Monastery in Nelson County. He was of the Catholic faith and loved his faith and family. He was a member of two parishes, Holy Trinity in Frederickstown and St. Joseph in Bardstown. He served on the Parish Council of Holy Trinity and the Jail Ministry Team at St. Joseph. He helped with the religious program at Holy Trinity for a number of years. He held two religion teacher’s certificates, one from the Archdiocese of Louisville and the other as a Marian Catechist from Inter Mirifecce. He was also a member of the Bardstown Knights of Columbus Council 1290.

He graduated from St. Joe Prep in 1951, and spent three years in military service in the European Theater. He attended Nazareth College, and later pursued his lifelong dream of flying. After completing flight training he was awarded a general aviation commercial license, with ratings on single and multiple engine aircraft. He had a flight instructor rating and he flew for 41 years, mostly as an instructor.

He retired from Jim Beam Distillery after 35 years, and his hobbies included furniture making and repair, and carving wood into mosaics.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 41 years, Dorothy “Dot” Mudd Boone; one sister, Shirl Rosen Boone; and one brother, Charles D. Boone.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Murray Boone; one daughter, Cabrini (Steve) Froelicher; two sons, Lambert (Janie) Boone and Bernie (Michelle) Boone; three sisters, Cecilia (Bob) Boone, Jeanette (Michael) Quigley, and Rose Goodin; three brothers, Harold Boone, Nicky (Lynn) Boone, Stephen (Martha) Boone; two grandchildren, Amelia Boone and Davis Boone; and numerous nephews and nieces.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a prayer service Thursday evening.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

