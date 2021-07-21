Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Thanial Dee Williams, 40, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Kayla Brooke Steele, 32, Boston, fraudulent use of a credit card, more than $500 but less than $10,000. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

