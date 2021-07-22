Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Anthony Ray White, 53, Mount Washington, theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto — $10,000 or more but under $1 million. No bond listed. Booked at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

