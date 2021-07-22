Posted by admin

Obituary: Jason Scott Hagan, 43, Loretto

Jason Scott Hagan, 43, of Loretto, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was born March 26, 1978, in Nelson County. He was a Coon Hound trainer and former employee of Custom Concrete Forming in Bardstown. He was a Christian.

JASON SCOTT HAGAN

He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Jerome Hagan.

Survivors include one son, Jeremy Hagan of Lebanon; his mother, Mary Catherine Haas (Don) of Springfield; his grandmother, Lillian Barbour of Loretto; nine siblings, Kim Hall and Jerry Hagan, both of Fredericktown, Sharon Hall and Brandy Wooldridge, both of Bardstown, Sarah Miller of Elizabethtown, Matt Hagan (Kim) of Greensburg, Tom Butler (Nicole) of Upton, James Butler of Magnolia and Bobbi Willett (Jamie) of Culvertown; and his former wife, Serena Hagan of Lebanon.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Mattingly Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorial donations may go toward funeral expenses.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-