Dr. Franklin De La Cruz joins CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group in Bardstown

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 — Franklin De La Cruz, MD, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group in Bardstown as an obstetrician and gynecologist. As a practicing physician who has worked in the field for decades, he’s now treating the second generation of mothers in the Bardstown area.

“OB-GYN wasn’t my first choice in the beginning,” Dr. De La Cruz said. “Something happened when I rotated through the program – I liked it so much and whenever I was invited to stay, I didn’t decline. Within an OB-GYN practice, you get to witness the person you deliver grow up, which is a joy to see.”

Raised in the Dominican Republic, Dr. De La Cruz first considered a career in general surgery and completed his undergraduate education at the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo and earned his medical degree at Cetec University. Now, Dr. De La Cruz cares for the patients that he helped deliver more than 20 years ago.

“It’s fulfilling to bring someone into life, and then continue to care for them and their offspring whenever they decide to start families,” he said. “It’s a full-circle moment that allows me to feel like I’m part of the families I care for.”

Following medical school, Dr. De La Cruz gained experience at Pan American Hospital, Miami General Hospital, University of Miami and Westchester General Hospital, where he held various clerkships in internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics and obstetrics and gynecology. While in his obstetrics and gynecology residency programs in Puerto Rico, Dr. De La Cruz enrolled in the National Guard and served from 1989 to 1993, until he completed his program. He later moved to Kentucky to join the Kentucky National Guard and served in a variety of military leadership roles until he received honorable discharge from the Inactive Reserve in 2002. Professionally, he’s maintained an OB-GYN practice at the Bardstown Women’s Center since 1993 and served as the Chief of Medical Staff at the Surgical Center of Elizabethtown from 2004 to 2005.

Dr. De La Cruz is currently part of the Passport Health Plan Quality Medical Management Committee, serves as a member of the Kentucky Medical Association Community and Rural Health Committee, and is an associate professor at the University of Kentucky.

“I’m very much looking forward to being part of the CHI Saint Joseph Health medical network,” said De La Cruz. “I’ve been following Flaget Memorial Hospital’s progress for a while, and I’m very happy with the collective decision for me to join the team of like-minded professionals. I want the best for the Bardstown community.”

When he isn’t working, Dr. De La Cruz spends most of his time with his wife and two adult sons. He also enjoys traveling and cooking, and mentions lasagna is his specialty.

Dr. De La Cruz is accepting new patients and will practice at 201 S 5th Street, Suite 9, in Bardstown. To make an appointment with Dr. Del La Cruz, visit http://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/ or call 502.348.7755.

