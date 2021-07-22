Posted by admin

Bradford & Brooks video: NAACP president Jeff Stone interview of July 21, 2021

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 — Jeff Stone, the president of the local branch of the NAACP, was the studio guest Wednesday on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. Stone had spoke a day earlier to Nelson Fiscal Court in regards to the problems at the Nelson County Jail, which included drugs getting into the jail, and other health and safety concerns. Running time: About 46 minutes,

