Obituary: Pam Ballard Hardin, 72, Bardstown

Pam Ballard Hardin, 72, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital. She was born Dec. 8, 1948, in Bardstown. She owned and was vice president of Kentucky Southern Extermination. She worked at First Federal Bank, and retired from Walmart. She was a founding member of Nelson Christian Church, and loved her family above all else. She was a girl scout at heart and the female MacGyver.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Hardin; and her parents, Joseph Harold and Alberta Ballard.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim Hardin Weitlauf and Nicki (Brian) Hardin Sweazy; six sisters, Gayle (Steve) Knopp, Dianna Sohan, Carlene Ledford, Paula (Orli) Manrique, Ann (Ken) Korando, and Maura (Tom) Gardner; four sisters, Joe Gary (June) Ballard, David Ballard, Tommy (Michelle) Ballard, and Chris (Angela) Ballard; three grandsons, Keegan Weitlauf, Tyler Sweazy, and Cash Sweazy; and one great-grandson, Kieran Weitlauf.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Jones officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

