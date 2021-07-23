Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, July 22, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Phillip Wayne Hudson, 37, Bardstown, hitchhiking – disregarding traffic regulation by pedestrian; tampering with physical evidence; resisting arrest. Bond is $2,000 surety. Booked at 12:33 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Darrell Robert Fogle, 39, Bardstown, non-payment of fines. Bond is $323 cash

Booked at 2:14 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Marshall Anthony Smith, 19, Louisville, wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 10:52 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Theodore Calvin Houchins, 52, Cecilia, failure to appear (2 counts); no insurance; no registration plates; driving on a DUI suspended license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond total is $500 cash. Booked at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Conreras, 32, Springfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $228 cash. Booked at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Lee Howard Jr., 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:05 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

