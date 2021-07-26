Posted by admin

Washington County Beekeepers group will meet on Monday, Aug. 2 in Springfield

Honey produced by a single hive may have color differences resulting from bees foraging different plants during different seasons.

Friday, July 22, 2021 — The Washington County Beekeepers will meet 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the Washington County Extension Office, 245 Corporate Drive, in Springfield.

Due to current University of Kentucky restrictions, no food or beverage service will be provided, however attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments.

The agenda for the meeting will include a discussion on the pollen content of local honey, causes of color differentiation in honey from the same bee hive and how to use a refractometer to test honey for water content. The presentation will be followed by a question/answer period.

Anyone interested in the art of beekeeping is invited to attend the meeting.

