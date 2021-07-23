Posted by admin

Obituary: William ‘Billy’ Russell Dunn III, 42, Bardstown

William “Billy” Russell Dunn III, 42, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at UofL Medical Center South. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and he liked to fish and hunt. He could often be found making memories around a bonfire, having a laugh and spending good times with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Russell Dunn II and Patricia Poston Dunn.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Dunn; two daughters Lexis Dunn and Makayla Dunn, both of Bardstown; five siblings Deandra Dunn of Crestwood, Jessica Giles (Thomas), Elizabeth Dunn and Holly Dunn, all of Louisville and Michael White of West Point.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of cremation services and will hosting a celebration of his life at a later date.

