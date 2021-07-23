Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Carl ‘Joe’ Moore, 74, Bardstown

Joseph Carl “Joe” Moore, 74, of Bardstown, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 13, 1946, in Cox’s Creek to the late James Carl and Bertha Reid Moore. He was the owner and operator of Moore’s Trucking and Livestock, a business his father started in 1940’s. He has hauled livestock all over Nelson and surrounding counties. He was a true farmer’s friend and never met a stranger. He would wave at everyone he met driving down the roadways. He was a member of the National Guard Battalion 138C and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Teresa Whitledge; and one brother, Jim Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Humphrey Moore; two sons, Joseph C. “Bam” (Krystal) Moore Jr., and Colby (Shannon) Moore, both of Bardstown; a very special person they raised like a daughter, Jenny Coots of Maryland; one sister, Bertha (Leo) Mayer of Cox’s Creek; and three grandchildren, Abigail Kays, James Cole Moore and Joseph Colton Moore.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, with a prayer 7 p.m. Monday prayer service at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests memorial contributions go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Kosair Children’s Hospital, or Homes for our Troops.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

