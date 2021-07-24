Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, July 23, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, July 23, 2021

Kenneth Lee Vidt, 43, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree. Booked at 1:55 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Anthony Hutchins, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units opiates); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond total is $20,000. Booked at 2:04 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Marty, Kyle Willoughby, 37, Ashland, serving bench warrant for court. Bond is $1,500 cash. Booked at 10:53 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Justin Blease Brown, 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 4:27 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Allison Daisy Smothers, 24, Lebanon, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Booked at 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021.

Anthony Dale Price, 54, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 6:45 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lauren Elizabethtown Berryman, 33, Louisville, failure to appear; promoting contraband, first-degree; promoting contraband, second-degree. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 8:53 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Paul Goodrich, 27, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates). no bond listed. Booked at 9:02 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cory Allen Duane Sweatt, 26, Bardstown, possession controlled substancee, first-degree (opiates); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 10:44 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.