Obituary: Martha Elaine Kelty, 74, Holy Cross

Martha Elaine Kelty, 74, of Holy Cross, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary. She was born May 16, 1947, in Marion County. She was a former employee of Angell Manufacturing in Lebanon and a member of Holy Cross Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Randall Downs; her parents, James Pius and Mary Elizabeth Lanham Thomas; and two sisters, Sheila Simpson and Sandra Sandusky.

Survivors include six children, Melissa Osbourne (Joe) and Lujack Downs (Angie), both of Bardstown, Lynette Cundiff (Wayne) of New Haven, Jeanette Johnson (Eddie Ralston) of New Hope, and William Kelty both Gabriel Kelty, both of Holy Cross; two sisters, Linda Tungate and Marilyn Thomas, both of Lebanon; one brother, Mark Thomas (Mary) of Lebanon; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burieal is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto, with a 7 p.m. prayer service with the Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Lujack Downs, Gabriel Kelty, Tommy Downs, Joshua Osbourne, Caleb Osbourne and Wayne Cundiff.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

