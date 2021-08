Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 — American Legion Post 121 will host a blood drive for the American Red Cross from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, a the American Legion Hall, 206 West Broadway. Please help and save a life by donating.