Posted by admin

Utility line tree trimming scheduled this week for McGowen Avenue area

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, July 25, 2021 — The City of Bardstown Electric Department has scheduled utility easement tree trimming work on McGowan Ave starting Monday, July 26, 2021, and continuing for at least one week and possibly two. Our tree trimming contractor, Asplundh, will be performing the work. The address impacted include 110-132 and 204-230 McGowan Ave. Please leave gates unlocked and vehicles parked along the road so Asplundh can get in backyards and driveways to access the overhead electric lines.

If anyone has any questions or concerns, please call City Hall at 502-348-5947.

-30-