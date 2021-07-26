Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — July 24-25, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Zachery Levi Perkins II, 31, Bardstown, burglary, first-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (2 counts); possession of burglary tools; receiving stolen property under $10,000; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; possession of marijuana; resisting arrest; persistent felony offender, first-degree, (2 counts). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 4:50 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Mitchell Cederquist, 23, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; improper passing. No bond listed. Booked at 4:07 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, July 25, 2021

Amanda Gale Burgin, 31, Bardstown, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc; careless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit. No bond listed. Booked at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Guzman Sanchez, 26, Lebanon, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 5:55 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Paul Rawlins, 40, Bloomfield, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 6:07 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-