Bardstown United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School starts Tuesday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Sunday, July 25, 2021 — Bardstown United Methodist Church, 116 E. Flaget St., is having Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. starting Tuesday, July 28, 2021, through for grades pre-K through 5th grade.

The VBS theme this year is “Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides & Provides”.

Parents can register their children online at vbspro.events/p/bumc2021, or call Jacque at (502) 338-7220.

