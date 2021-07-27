Posted by admin

Obituary: Nancy Thornhill Hobbs, 100, Bardstown

Nancy Thornhill Hobbs, 100, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Windsor Gardens in Bardstown. She was born April 28, 1921, in Portgordon, Scotland to Charles and Margaret Johnston Thornhill.

Her family moved to Sunderland, England where she grew up with her sister, Jean and brothers Charlie, Eddie, George and Bert. She married Vernon Hobbs, a GI from Cox’s Creek, at Tettenhall, England in 1944 and came to the United States in 1946 on the SS Washington to New York, along with thousands of other war brides and children. She worked as a bookkeeper for Nelson County Schools for 20 years. Besides being an avid bridge player, traveler and reader, she taught Sunday School and Bible Study for many years. She enjoyed many friendships in her lifetime. Nancy was an active member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church, Bardstown Baptist Church, and attended Bardstown United Methodist Church in her later years.

The family expresses its thanks to the staff of Windsor Gardens and Dr. Matt Stiles for their loving care over the past years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon of 40 years; and two daughters-in-law, Carole Crume Hobbs and Rebecca Trigg Hobbs.

She is survived by her children Elaine (Frank) Coffman of Newport Beach, Calif., David (Gayle) Hobbs and Stephen (Vicki) Hobbs, both of Bardstown, and Stuart (Sybil) Hobbs of Cary, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Chris Coffman, Tammie Hightower, Kimberly Robinson, Carly Clem, Stephanie Gumer, Trigg Hobbs, Ronnie Hobbs, and Brian Hobbs; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The private family funeral will be held at Barlow Funeral Home, with Rev. Phil Bradley of Bardstown United Methodist Church officiating. A private graveside will follow at Bardstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Baptist Church or Bardstown United Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

