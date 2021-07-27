Posted by admin

Two county organizations to receive American Rescue Plan Grant funds

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, July 26, 2021 — Two Nelson County organizations have received part of a $800,382 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, which is part of $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The Kentucky Humanities ARP Grants are providing funding to museums, archives, historic sites, and other nonprofit cultural agencies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bardstown-Nelson County African American Heritage Museum opened in June, 2021.

Kentucky Humanities ARP Grants have been awarded to:

• The Bardstown-Nelson County African American Heritage Museum, 315 North Fourth Street, Bardstown. The museum officially opened in June, and its goal is to “give credit to the many people of color who have contributed to making Bardstown and Nelson County the great community it is today.”

• The Kentucky Railway Museum, Inc., 136 South Main St., New Haven. The non-profit railroad museum located in New Haven in 1990 and attracts more than 40,000 visitors a year.

“Businesses across the country, including not-for-profit agencies, continue to feel the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Goodman, Kentucky Humanities Executive Director. “This money appropriated by Congress will help many cultural organizations throughout the Commonwealth get back on their feet and adapt to the societal changes COVID-19 has brought. Kentucky Humanities is glad to work with the National Endowment for the Humanities to get these much-needed funds in the hands of humanities-based organizations throughout Kentucky.”

