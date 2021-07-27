Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail health department reports 19 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 — As variants of COVID-19 infect Kentuckians who have not been vaccinated, the number of positive COVID cases continues to increase, pushing the average daily new cases per 100,000 population in two neighboring counties — Marion and Washington — into the “red” zone.

CASES INCREASING. On Monday, the Lincoln Trail District Health Department reported that Nelson County had 19 new COIVD-19 cases reported, with a total of 76 active cases now being monitored. The health department shows 62 confirmed COVID-related death in Nelson County.

Nelson County’s positivity rating is 18.54 percent as of Monday, which puts Nelson in the “orange” category, with a total of 3320 cases reported since the pandemic began.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. The health department reported 11 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the county’s case total to 1,485. Of those cases, 49 are considered active. The county has reported 40 COVID-related deaths.

MARION COUNTY. Six new COVID cases were reported Monday in Marion County, bringing the county case total to 2,397. Of those cases, 41 are active. The county has reported 39 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported three new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 1,388. Sixteen cases are active in LaRue County. The county has reported a total of 28 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 12 new COVID cases on Monday, with a total of 2,249 cases reported since the pandemic began. Forty-six of those cases are active. The county has recorded 26 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 88 new COVID cases on Monday, for a total of 10,166 cases. Of those cases, 240 are considered active. The county has reported 171 COVID-related deaths.

VARIANT PROTECTION? The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the COVID-19 variants is to be vaccinated. While some people who have been vaccinated may test positive for the virus, the vaccine continues to be effective in preventing serious complications that it can cause in individuals who are not vaccinated.

Most local pharmacies have one of the vaccines in stock and can administer the vaccination. Contact your pharmacy or the county’s health department to schedule your vaccination.

