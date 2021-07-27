Posted by admin

Federal Rowe development offers luxury living in walking distance of downtown

Federal Rowe is a new development that offers luxurious condo living within walking distance of downtown Bardstown.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 — A new concept in luxury real estate is now on the market — and it isn’t found in a subdivision on the edges of town or out in the county.

It’s within easy walking distance of Court Square.

Federal Rowe is a new development still under construction, but clearly demonstrates something new and different that’s added excitement to the local real estate market.

Federal Rowe homes feature Georgian and Federal influences. Each home features top-quality finishes and fixtures.

“It’s called Federal Rowe because of the Federal style,’ according to Doug Brink, a Realtor with United Real Estate. Some of the inspiration behind the development came from the Norton Commons development in Louisville, he explained.

“What they wanted was something that nobody else in Bardstown has,” he said. “This represents a completely different way to think about living in Bardstown.”

Federal Rowe features nine condominium units with distinct architectural features that include Georgian and Federal influences. The units aren’t cookie-cutter in design; each features details that give it a unique character. The condos were designed to blend in well with the city’s mixed residential character.

The developement is located on the north side of the 200 block of West Brashear Avenue.

Federal Rowe, once completed, will be a gated community for its residents. The development was built on several lots on West Brasher Avenue between the Bardstown City Schools campus and the Salt River Electric offices.

The development features two duplexes and five standalone condominium units, all outfitted for luxurious, no-hassle living. It only takes a quick look inside any of the units — completed or under construction — to see that quality in construction and finishing isn’t just a slogan, its a promise the developer is delivering on.

Federal Rowe kitchens feature top-of-the-line GE appliances.

While the area where the development is being built isn’t in the city’s historic district, the neighborhood has a substantial history, according to Brink.

Prior to the start of construction, the area was canvassed with metal detectors. Brink said a number of artifacts recovered that were related to music — including metallic parts of a variety of musical instruments.

“It’s a very historic block,” Brink said. “This development represents a new chapter in the neighborhood’s history, and I like to tell people that they can be a part of that new history.”

Once construction is completed on all nine condo units, historic, restored sections of vintage fencing will be installed around the property. Every property owner will have a remote control to open the entry gates.

Each unit features a grand foyer, beautiful chandeliers, first-floor master bedrooms, 10 foot ceilings, extensive marble in the bathrooms, granite countertops in the kitchen, which is equipped custom cabinets and top-of-the-line GE appliances. Each unit has a spacious two-car garage, patio and covered porch area, depending on the unit’s floor plan.

The bedrooms are spacious, and each has its own bathroom. Depending on the floor plan, the homes have 2,407 to 2,920 sq ft of living space.

The development is being built by Chateau Construction of Bardstown, a firm that includes Dan Sutherland, Matt Elder and builder Billy Wimsett.

One thing Federal Rowe residents won’t need to do is to cut grass, trim bushes, or manage their landscaping. Those services will be covered by the annual HOA fees. The goal is provide residents with luxurious, hassle-free living.

For families who wish to live in the downtown area of Bardstown, Federal Rowe offers an opportunity to live in quality home that features historic styling without the expense or hassle of maintaining a home in the city’s historic district or having to deal with mowing and landscape maintenance.

Each bedroom has its own bathroom featuring quality fixtures, marble and tile.

Federal Rowe represents a new concept for living in the downtown Bardstown area, Brink explained. Photos cannot capture the quality and thoughtful design that went into Federal Rowe, and Brink encouraged people interested in the development to stop in for a tour.

If you drive past and see the “Realtor On Duty” sign, you’ll find Brink or co-listing agent Suzanne Bridwell agent on duty. For more information or to contact an agent, you can visit the United Real Estate website at https://www.unitedrealestatelouisville.com/

