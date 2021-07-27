Posted by admin

Obituary: Jane Marie Simpson Reid, 84, Bardstown

Jane Marie Simpson Reid, 84, of Bardstown, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary with her children at her bedside. She was born April 23, 1937, in Holy Cross. She was the daughter of the late John Adrian Simpson and Mary Emma (Downs) Simpson. She retired from Jim Beam at Clermont where she worked for 42 years. After retirement, she was an avid gardener. She loved to read and spend time outdoors gardening. If you were to ask her what her greatest accomplishments were, she would tell you she loved her children. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

We would like to thank Loretto Motherhouse Nurses and Staff for making her journey of life as peaceful as possible. Special thanks to her grandson Christopher Mattingly for his continued love and Pastoral Care.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Reid; two sons, Scott Reid and infant Frankie Reid; one brother, Robert Simpson.

Survivors include four daughters, Cindy Reid (Pat), Lisa Castillo (David) and JoAnna Reid, all of Bardstown, and Betsy Mattingly (Allen) of Loretto; four sons, Matt Reid and Chuck Reid (Jennifer), all of Bardstown, Mark Reid (Patty) of New Hope and Robert Reid of Elk Horn; two sisters, Barbara Ann Hicks of Holy Cross and Irene McCadden of Virginia Beach, Va.; two brothers, Ruben Simpson of Lebanon and David Simpson of Bardstown; two special cousins, Catherine Mattingly and Paul Mattingly; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Cole Castillo, Chris Mattingly, Shawn Murphy, Devan Reid, Devin Ice and Austin Reid; Honorary Pallbearers are her grandchildren.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

