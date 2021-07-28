Posted by admin

Obituary: Edwin ‘Jay’ Morley, 73, New Hope

Edwin “Jay” Morley, 73, of New Hope, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 9, 1948, in Louisville. He was a retired employee of American Fuji Seal Inc. in Bardstown with 30 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran of the U. S. Navy. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He was a talented woodworker and took great pride in his work. He will be laid to rest in a cedar casket that he made himself.

EDWIN “JAY” MORLEY

He was preceded in death by one son, Ryan Alexander Morley; his parents, John and Eleanor Munson Morley; one sister, Sharon Ann Shackleford; and four brothers, Clifford John Morley, Patrick Morley, Gary Francis Morley and Vincent Mark Morley.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Juanice Willett Morley; two daughters, January Maloney (Bobby) of Bardstown and Coley Morley (Andy Harrell) of New Hope; one son, William Morley (Cristina) of Sonora; four sisters, Mary Margaret Gutierrez of Phoenix, Ariz., Delores Jean Long of Bisbee, Ariz., Judy Marie “Judy Belle” (Dennis) Roush of Bardstown, and Ellen Rose Spraque (Richard) of Seminole, Ala.; three brothers, Charles Anthony Morley (Linda) of New Haven, James Andrew Morley of Phoenix, Ariz., and Peter Joseph Morley of Canyon City, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Eva, Sara, Mohammad, Tyler, Zach, Ryan, Dakota & Austin; and two great-grandchildren, Derek and Marilyn.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Ken Fortener officiating with burial in the church cemetery with military rites by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Dean R. Giulitto.

Pallbearers are Hunter Willett, Bobby Maloney, James Hoback, Andy Harrell, Ryan Harrell and Andy Morley; His nephew, grandchildren and great nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-