Obituary: Jared Dennis Sharpe, 50

Jared Dennis Sharpe, 50, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was born on March 13, 1971, in Louisville. He had a creative spirit and a passion for making great food. He loved being outdoors, especially fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Sharpe.

He is survived by his mother, Peggy Sharpe; one brother, David Sharpe; his stepmother, Deanna Sharpe; one stepsister, Cheryl Lyvers (Jeff); and several first, second, and third cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

