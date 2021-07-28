Posted by admin

Obituary: Kenneth Marvin Follis Jr., 70, Bardstown

Kenneth Marvin Follis Jr., 70, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born Feb. 27, 1951, in Portland, Ore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Marvin Sr. and Alma Bernice Bostron Follis; and two brothers, Kevin Follis and Kerry Follis.

He is survived by two children, Bryan Follis and Kristina Melinda Follis;

one sister, Kathy Chassereau; one brother, Keith Follis; one sister-in-law, Holly Follis; three stepgrandchildren, Daniel Spencer, Misty Burnett and D.J. Burnett; and a special friend, Bonnie Burnett.

The memorial service is noon Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Olcott officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flower donations may go towards funeral expenses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

