Obituary: Jewell Elizabeth ‘Jill’ Jackson, 72, Cox’s Creek

Jewell Elizabeth “Jill” Jackson, 72, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born March 17, 1949, in Bullitt County to the late Orville Lee and Claudia Mildred Mefford Owen. She was a retired RN for Gessler Clinic and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She loved UK athletics, working in her flower garden and playing the lottery.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Crenshaw and Ernestine Hoskinson.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Jackson; three daughters, Angie (Vince) Helton of Shelbyville, Melissa Hornung of Elizabethtown and Rhonda (Joseph) Fenwick of Cox’s Creek; three sons, Freddie Goodman of Mount Washington, Cary Goodman of Indiana, and Steve (Julie) Jackson of Frankfort; three sisters, Judy Hensley, Joyce (Ronnie) Johnson and Theresa (Glenn) Shull, all of Mount Washington; two brothers, Claude (Lillian) Owen of Taylorsville and Gary (Brenda) Owen of Shepherdsville; 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at New Salem Baptist Church with Bro. Jonathan Gann and Bro. Billy Cross officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, and 9-10 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the church.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to New Salem Baptist Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

