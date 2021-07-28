Posted by admin

Obituary: Barbara Lynn ‘Bobbi’ Hall, 62, Bardstown

Barbara Lynn “Bobbi” Hall, 62, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born Oct. 24, 1958, in Louisville to the late Daniel and Fannie Mae Johnson Pritchard. She was a former employee of Inoac and a bingo fanatic.

She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Thomas “Tommy” Hall, they shared 36 wonderful years together; three daughters, Jodi Whitehead, Cheryl Phillips (Jason) and Jenny Neal, all of Bardstown; one son, Mitch Kanatzer (Candice) of Bardstown; five sisters, Sandi Pritchard, Shirley Maddox and Linda Watson, all of Bardstown, Betty (Jessie) Jackson of Shepherdsville, and Brenda Bunch of Lebanon; two brothers, Floyd (Kayla) Pritchard and Robert Pritchard, both of Bardstown; eight grandchildren, Tabitha(Brandon), Malachi, John (Courtney), J.T. (Jessica), Skylyn, Kylie, Braden and Cody; five great-grandchildren, Sophia, Willy, Peyton, Bentley and Braelyn; several nieces and nephews; and a special nephew, Michael Pritchard.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Brother Josh Bunch officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

