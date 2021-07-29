Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — July 26-28, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, July 26, 2021

Marshal Ray Smith, 28, Willisburg, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:26 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brent Tyler Cook, burglary, third-degree; failure to appear; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:53 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Stanley Eugene Ritter, 67, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:28 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Wayne Carter, 26, Bardstown, escape, second-degree; contempt of court; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 8:34 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Haley Ann Mattingly, 22, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $243. Booked at 9:16 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

James Branwell Monti, 44, 40008, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 3:48 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Jean Eades, 35, Bloomfield, no charge information available. No bond listed. Booked at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Codi Danielle Tingle, 22, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Syndey Leann Houghlin, 25, Bloomfield, escape, second-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Tyler Austin Rowland, 24, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $240 cash. Booked at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mark Alan Kummer, 30, Bonnieville, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Stephen Lamont Railey, 45, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Daniel Cothern, 39, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Linda Gail Brady, 50, Boston, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $2,000. Booked at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Montegue McDowell, 34, Elizabethtown, assault, first-degree, domestic violence; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). No bond listed. Booked at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Harley Evans Cox, 33, Bardstown, contempt of court; failure to appear. Bond is $1,010. Booked at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ashley Elizabeth Auberry, 23, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jon Scott Buechele, 37, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); fugitive from another state; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). No bond listed. Booked at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Michael Marsh, 36, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Allen Farris, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $36,768 cash. Booked at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

