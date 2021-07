Posted by admin

Obituary: Russ Tucker, 76, Bardstown

Russ Tucker, 76, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 19, 1944, in Bardstown and was owner of Camelot Landscaping.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leslie Samuels Tucker; and his parents, Anna W. and James W. Tucker.

Cremation was chosen.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nelson County Humane Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

