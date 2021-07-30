Posted by admin

Obituary: Delores Cruse Walker, 89, Bardstown

Delores Cruse Walker, 89, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at Windsor Gardens. She was born April 19, 1932, in Hart County. She was a homemaker, a former employee of Heaven Hill Distillery, and of the Baptist faith.

DELORES CRUSE WALKER

She was preceded in death by one son, Michael “Mike” Walker; her parents, Stanley and Della Loyall Cruse; and one sister, Geneva Terry.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Francis “Leo” Walker of Bardstown;

two granddaughters, Lisa (Travis) Dones, and Stacie Stevens; seven grandchildren, Chase Snellen, Caden Snellen, Grace Dones, Reese Dones, and three great-grandchildren, Drew, Alex, and Megan.

The funeral is noon Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery with Pastor Danny Haynes officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-