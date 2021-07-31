Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — July 29-30, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Jessica Dawn Judd, 44, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:23 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristopher Chase Fields, 38, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Lee Tankisley, 26, New Haven, trafficking in marijuana, more than 5 pounds. No bond listed. Booked at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Lynn Harp, 31, Shelbyville, flagrant non-support. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 4:21 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Steven Eric Brown, 38, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000. Booked at 9:49 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, July 30, 2021

David Mitchell Lucas, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); prescription controlled substance not in proper container. No bond listed. Booked at 1:02 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lee Turner Hardin, 57, Bardstown, failure to appear. bond is $250 cash. booked at 3:05 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, by the Lebanon Police Department.

Timothy Wayne West, 46, Bowling Green, failure to appear. Bond is $250. Booked at 4:49 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021.

Joseph Wayne Kinder, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 8:24 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Romeo Marches Offutt, 23, Louisville, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 9:43 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-