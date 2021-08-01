Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Ann DeMar Rust, 84, New Haven

Mary Ann DeMar Rust, 84, of New Haven, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born March 2, 1937, in New Haven to the late James and Mary Alice Mattingly DeMar. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. She was a homemaker, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She also helped in the daily operation of the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

On behalf of the family, a special thank you goes out to Nelson County Hospice, and Dr. Matthew Stiles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Charles Louis Rust Sr.; two daughters, Mary Rust and Sandra D. Rust; one son, Gary E. “Squirrel” Rust; three sisters, Mary Gertrude “Gertie” Vernon, Ivy Dewitt, and Carmelita Price; two brothers, J.E. DeMar and Kenneth “Kenny” DeMar; two half-brothers, Lewis DeMar and Leon DeMar; and one stepgrandson, Glenn E. Stratton III.

She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Beverly Ann (Dana) DeSpain of Lyons Station; five sons, Charles “Chuck” (Beth) Rust Jr. of Icetown, Bruce A. Rust and William R. Rust, both of New Haven, Thomas J. “Jeff” (Vicki) Rust of Hodgenville, and John C. (Crystal) Rust of Lyons Station; one daughter-in-law, Pam Douglas Rust of Icetown; two sisters, Shirley Dewitt of New Haven and Cecilia Weyrauch of Louisville; one brother, Arnold “Buddy” (Rita) DeMar of Louisville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with her grandson, the Rev. Kirby Rust and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home, and 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the church with 5 p.m. prayer service Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

