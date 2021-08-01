Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: New cases push Nelson County infection rate into “red” category

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 — On Wednesday, Nelson County’s COVID-19 incidence rate rose to 25.3, which put the county back into the “red” category due to the sudden surge of new cases being reported by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

On Friday, the county’s incident rate had jumped to 34, with 30 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, pushing the county’s total to 5,157.

There are 152 active COVID cases in Nelson County, and 62 people have died of COVID-related causes.

INCIDENCE RATE EXPLAINED. The incidence rate is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past 7 days, divided by 7 to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.

MARION COUNTY. Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, with 55 active cases and 39 COVID-related deaths reported. The county’s case total is 2,411.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County reported 9 new cases on Thursday, pushing the county’s case total to 1,504. Sixty-eight of those cases are active. The county has recorded 40 COVID-related deaths.

Washington County’s incidence rate of 37.8 puts it in the “red” category.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 25 active cases being monitored. The county has had a total of 1,397 cases and 28 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County is the most populous county in the health department’s six-county district. Hardin reported 37 new cases on Thursday, with 341 active cases being tracked and 10,267 cases overall. The county has recorded 172-COVID-related deaths.

Hardin County’s incidence rate of 28.8 puts it also in the “red” category.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County reported 6 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the county’s total to 2,266 cases. Of those, 63 are active and being monitored. The county has reported 27 COVID-related deaths.

-30-