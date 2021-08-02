Posted by admin

Obituary: Prentice Del Hardin, 72, Cox’s Creek

Prentice Del Hardin, 72, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Washington County to the late Willie Randall and Nannie Katherine Lewis Hardin. He was a retired employee of Fischer Packing Co. and he loved animals and toy tractors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Hardin.

He is survived by his wife, Emma Jean Baker Hardin; two sons, Brian Scott (Marlene) Hardin of Bardstown and Shannon Dale Hardin of Cox’s Creek; four sisters, Aline Grider of Bardstown, Judy (Kenneth) Hardin and Brenda Weakley, both of Willisburg, and Rita Settles of Fredericktown; and two grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Bloomfield Church of God with Sister Judy Wilson officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

