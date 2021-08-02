Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021

James Patrick Turner, 59, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $183. Booked at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Gene Norris, 54, Shepherdsville, no insurance; no registration plates; leaving the scene of an accident; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no motorcycle operators license; failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 1:46 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Annette Faye Enlow, 36, New Haven, harassing communications; assault, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 6:29 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

